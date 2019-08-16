Redmond Asset Management LLC Takes Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,446 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MicroStrategy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,082,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,952,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $17,594,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 47,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 352.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 47,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.07. 2,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,161. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $152.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.62 and a beta of 0.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.19). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $117.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.98 per share, for a total transaction of $260,262.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

