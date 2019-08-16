Redrow (LON:RDW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $555.00. Redrow shares last traded at $544.00, with a volume of 529,271 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Redrow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Shore Capital cut shares of Redrow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Redrow to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redrow currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 659.60 ($8.62).

Get Redrow alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 551.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 580.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 3.27.

About Redrow (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.