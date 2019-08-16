Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.2% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,138,000 after acquiring an additional 78,143 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $287.66 and a 12-month high of $442.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 28.59%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $353.00 target price (down from $408.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $344.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.