Regulus Therapeutics’ (RGLS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.08.

RGLS stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.24. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 396.84% and a negative return on equity of 186,717.70%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 124.1% during the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 2,052,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,704 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

