Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,027,400 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 3,272,000 shares. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 292,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

MARK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of Remark stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 159,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,524. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.91. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.57.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Remark will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Remark by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

