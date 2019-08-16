Renew (LON:RNWH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Renew Holdings Plc (LON:RNWH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $390.99. Renew shares last traded at $395.00, with a volume of 197,011 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $297.55 million and a P/E ratio of 14.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 400.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other news, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.41) per share, for a total transaction of £20,700 ($27,048.22).

About Renew (LON:RNWH)

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

