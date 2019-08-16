Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG) Insider Buys £58,750 in Stock

Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG) insider Shelagh Mason bought 47,000 shares of Renewables Infrastructure Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £58,750 ($76,767.28).

TRIG stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 126.20 ($1.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,000. Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 128.80 ($1.68). The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.54.

Get Renewables Infrastructure Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 1.66 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renewables Infrastructure Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.