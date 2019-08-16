Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

“We expect the 4Q19 data from the phase I portion, potentially at the Cancer (SITC) annual meeting in November, will focus on safety and early signals of immune activity of RP1 as a single agent and in the combo setting. Per management, the company plans to accumulate data from the phase II cohorts over the next ~6 months and begin reporting on a per cohort basis over 2020 (consistent with prior timelines). RP1 trial, a registration-directed randomized controlled study in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) +/- Regeneron’s (unrated) anti-PD1 cemiplimab is expected to begin in August. Replimune ended the quarter with $120.8 mm in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. This provides the company with a cash runway into calendar year 2H21.”,” Chardan Capital’s analyst commented.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on REPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Replimune Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Replimune Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.50. 2,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,995. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.86 million and a P/E ratio of -7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.26 and a quick ratio of 14.26.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 318,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Replimune Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Replimune Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

