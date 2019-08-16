Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bausch Health Companies Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2020 earnings at $5.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.89 billion.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of BHC stock opened at C$27.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 906.29. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of C$23.60 and a twelve month high of C$36.52. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Ackermann sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.75, for a total transaction of C$129,948.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$129,916.08.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

