Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RTN. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 189.55 ($2.48).

Get Restaurant Group alerts:

RTN opened at GBX 135.60 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 133.31. The company has a market cap of $666.47 million and a PE ratio of 56.50. Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of GBX 110.10 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 222.94 ($2.91). The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86.

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.