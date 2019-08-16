Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) Issues Earnings Results

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 million. Restoration Robotics had a negative return on equity of 1,909.87% and a negative net margin of 128.59%.

Restoration Robotics stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. Restoration Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 4.38.

Get Restoration Robotics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Restoration Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restoration Robotics in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.