resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TORC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. resTORbio has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $348.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 3.26.

Get resTORbio alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TORC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on resTORbio in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for resTORbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for resTORbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.