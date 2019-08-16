Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 58.6% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 403,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 149,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVNC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.34. 545,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,617. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 3,745.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

