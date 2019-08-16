Reverse Corp Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:REF)

Reverse Corp Limited (ASX:REF) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 68.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of REF stock remained flat at $A$0.04 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday. Reverse has a 12 month low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of A$0.10 ($0.07). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33.

Reverse Company Profile

Reverse Corp Limited provides reverse charge calling services in Australia. The company offers 1800-REVERSE, a service that allows its customers to connect to mobiles and fixed lines from out-of-credit prepaid mobiles on various Australian mobile networks and payphones. It is also involved in the online sale of contact lenses under the OzContacts.com.au, NetOptical.com.au, WebContacts.com.au, and YourContacts.com.au brands.

