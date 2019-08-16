RevolutionVR Trading Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (RVR)

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One RevolutionVR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu. RevolutionVR has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $11,491.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RevolutionVR has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.42 or 0.00718115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000780 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015515 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002754 BTC.

About RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR (CRYPTO:RVR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. RevolutionVR’s official message board is revolutionvr.live/blog. RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live. The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

Buying and Selling RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RevolutionVR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RevolutionVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

