Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $10.80. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBKB. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 659,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 102,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

