Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stake Boosted by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,015 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $952,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,690,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 65,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,447,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RYTM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

NASDAQ RYTM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,842. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $690.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). Equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Der Ploeg Leonardus H.T. Van sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $381,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.