Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 2,058.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 18.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Toro by 24.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 15.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Toro news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $199,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,829.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,054. Toro Co has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $75.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). Toro had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sidoti set a $72.00 target price on shares of Toro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

