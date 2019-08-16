Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 11,295 Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICLR. ValuEngine upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Icon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $157.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. Icon Plc has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $165.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.22 and a 200-day moving average of $143.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $695.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.56 million. Icon had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 13.05%. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

