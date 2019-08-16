Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 15,463 Shares of Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,463 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Airgain were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airgain stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.90. 177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,213. The firm has a market cap of $116.60 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.93. Airgain Inc has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Airgain had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 4.38%. Airgain’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airgain Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James K. Sims sold 22,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $318,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 32,428 shares of company stock valued at $458,485 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Airgain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Airgain from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airgain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

