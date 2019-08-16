Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 237.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 55,466.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

In related news, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 61,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $4,419,973.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Nash purchased 1,445 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.76 per share, for a total transaction of $99,358.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,236 shares in the company, valued at $360,027.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

ANIP stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.17. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.