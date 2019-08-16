Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 8,551 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.09% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 384.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In related news, CFO Gary E. Muenster sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $252,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Muenster sold 3,903 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $284,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,303,501.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,504 shares of company stock valued at $980,983 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.45. 3,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.09. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $85.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.63.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 11.55%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.