Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of AAR worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AAR by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth $8,672,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AAR by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after buying an additional 72,010 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in AAR in the first quarter worth $26,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AAR in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,640. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.66.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AAR had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $562.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AAR’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

