Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Sells $214,200.00 in Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nancy Lyskawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $217,350.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $223,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $223,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 95,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,627. Rimini Street Inc has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $324.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $67.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 114.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 9.5% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

