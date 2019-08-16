Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,693,600 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 7,686,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,788. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.41. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,090 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

