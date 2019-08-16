Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RBA. OTR Global cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $32.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.11.

NYSE RBA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,967. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.74. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.51 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

