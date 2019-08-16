Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.67, approximately 1,835,526 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,709,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RAD shares. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Rite Aid by 111.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Rite Aid by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201,597 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Rite Aid by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.