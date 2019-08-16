Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 199,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

RVSB stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.30. 31,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.55. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 27.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RVSB. ValuEngine lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter worth $87,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 72.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,788,000 after acquiring an additional 157,223 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

