RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $22.29 Average PT from Analysts

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 10,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $163,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,508 shares in the company, valued at $630,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Forgia Robert M. La acquired 5,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,203.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 632.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $448.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

