Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Roku were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 68.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 37.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU stock opened at $127.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,595.90 and a beta of 2.04. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $142.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.62.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Roku from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.98.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Hastings sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $204,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 626,733 shares of company stock valued at $64,151,652. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

