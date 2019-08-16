Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $273,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,517.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.46. The company had a trading volume of 27,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $207.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.62.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

