Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA)

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDLA. Oppenheimer started coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. CIBC started coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLA opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. Medallia has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 1,765,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $34,470,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

