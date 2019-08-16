Rotharium (RTH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $132,390.00

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Rotharium token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00005944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Cryptopia. In the last week, Rotharium has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rotharium has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $132,390.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00266465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.75 or 0.01300828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00022554 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00094418 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Rotharium Token Profile

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rotharium

Rotharium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

