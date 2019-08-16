Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. Macquarie currently has GBX 201 ($2.63) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 246 ($3.21).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 274.85 ($3.59).

Shares of LON RBS traded up GBX 3.55 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 181.20 ($2.37). The company had a trading volume of 9,204,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion and a PE ratio of 7.95. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 196.89 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 218.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 235.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.82%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

