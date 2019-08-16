Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 8,464 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Zillow Group Inc has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $51.47.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $599.58 million for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $79,471.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,644.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $74,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,779 shares of company stock worth $10,220,533. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.26.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

