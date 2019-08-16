Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Xerox by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,018,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,933,000 after purchasing an additional 454,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,038,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,772,000 after purchasing an additional 647,882 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

XRX stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.74. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Xerox had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

XRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

