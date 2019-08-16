Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 323 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,522,000 after purchasing an additional 229,816 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 15.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth $232,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 20.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. Regency Centers Corp has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $268.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

In related news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $79,000.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,362.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $228,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,023.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.12.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

