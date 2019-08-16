Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,538 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Qorvo by 63.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter worth $107,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 865.9% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 7.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Barclays cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Qorvo stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. Qorvo had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $775.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,292 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,228,596.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,712,792.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 500 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $34,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,120 shares of company stock worth $1,551,201. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

