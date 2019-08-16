Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 38,139 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,139 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 828.1% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 132.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Resideo Technologies news, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $126,315.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Montgomery Kelly purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $49,765.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,306 shares of company stock worth $407,385 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

