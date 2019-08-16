RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stock Holdings Lowered by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in RPM International were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 5,704.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 531,726 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 70.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 660,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,369,000 after purchasing an additional 272,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,428,000 after purchasing an additional 88,197 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,207,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,105,000 after purchasing an additional 48,379 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter worth about $1,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $73,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,299.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of RPM traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,957. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.95 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.96.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.66%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

