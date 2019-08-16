Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Shares Up 1.6%

Russel Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) shot up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $14.09, 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUSMF. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77.

About Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF)

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.