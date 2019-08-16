S. Muoio & CO. LLC Has $531,000 Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 454.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 47.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,992. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $58.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $283,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $581,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

