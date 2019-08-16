Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.50% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,520,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,007,000 after buying an additional 137,653 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 844,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 681,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after buying an additional 39,535 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 38.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 552,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after buying an additional 153,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $14,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SASR. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.85.

Shares of SASR stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.50. 394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,616. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $82.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 27.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

