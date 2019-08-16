Sandy Spring Bank Buys 884 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,560,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,543,210,000 after buying an additional 589,516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,667 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,148,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Southern by 9.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,681,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,330,000 after purchasing an additional 849,842 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.50. 266,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,667,594. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.18. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $58.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $206,034.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,798 shares in the company, valued at $750,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 769,547 shares of company stock valued at $42,411,331. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

