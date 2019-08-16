Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 37.8% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 42.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 36.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,241. Koninklijke Philips NV has a twelve month low of $32.98 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.