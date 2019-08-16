Sandy Spring Bank Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1,738.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 160.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 24.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,036. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $26.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.