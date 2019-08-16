Sandy Spring Bank Has $341,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26,169.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,207,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,716,000 after buying an additional 2,198,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,748,000 after buying an additional 139,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,961,000 after buying an additional 91,115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,048,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 264,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,469,000 after buying an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.54. 177,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,923. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.35. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $216.97 and a one year high of $273.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

