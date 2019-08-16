Sandy Spring Bank Has $860,000 Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,609,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,386,000 after acquiring an additional 403,409 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,856,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after acquiring an additional 101,765 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after acquiring an additional 127,837 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.99. 7,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.21. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $190.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.