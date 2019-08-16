Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,630 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 277.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 881.1% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,464. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.67%.

VOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.99 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

