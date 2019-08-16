Sandy Spring Bank Trims Holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,582,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,856,000 after buying an additional 625,120 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,326,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,275,000 after purchasing an additional 756,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,239,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,395,000 after purchasing an additional 988,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,267,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 47,512 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 108,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $2,158,512.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian D. Madison sold 2,157 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $45,081.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 22,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,145. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.